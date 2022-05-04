PORTAGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Portage Mustangs are 12-0 on the season, after beating Conemaugh Township 3-2 on Wednesday.

Senior Kaden Claar gave the Mustangs a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with a solo home run over the right field wall.

Portage is first in Western Pennsylvania Baseball Standings, with a perfect record, while Conemaugh Township is now fifth.

Up next, the Mustangs are set to play the Glendale Vikings on Thursday, and Conemaugh Township is scheduled to play at Ferndale on Friday.