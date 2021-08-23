Polanco placed on waivers

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder, Gregory Polanco, has been placed on waiver by the Pirates.
The move effectively signals the end of his time with the team.
The Pirate’s longest-tenured and highest-paid player will be available to any team, but they will have to pay $2.72 million that he is still owed.
Polanco was the last player on the team from the 2013 to 2015 playoff era.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you