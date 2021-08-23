Polanco placed on waivers

Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco catches a fly ball hit by Cincinnati Reds’ Nick Castellanos off Pirates’ starting pitcher Steven Brault during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder, Gregory Polanco, has been placed on waiver by the Pirates.

The move effectively signals the end of his time with the team.



The Pirate’s longest-tenured and highest-paid player will be available to any team, but they will have to pay $2.72 million that he is still owed.



Polanco was the last player on the team from the 2013 to 2015 playoff era.