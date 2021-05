FILE – In this Oct. 12, 2014, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Troy Polamalu watches from the bench in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Brownsin Cleveland. First-time eligibles Reggie Wayne and Polamalu are among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s modern-day 2020 class. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – Former Steelers Safety, Troy Polamalu, has chosen Dick LeBeau to be his Hall of Fame Presenter.

LeBeau was Polamalu’s defensive coordinator for 11 of Polamalu’s 12 year career in Pittsburgh.

LeBeau is a Hall of Famer himself, from his time with the Detroit Lions