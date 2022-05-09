PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jose Quintana pitched six scoreless innings for his first win since 2019 and the first victory by a Pittsburgh starting pitcher this season as the Pirates beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1. The Pirates also ended a 16-game losing streak against the Dodgers dating to 2018 and snapped Los Angeles’ six-game winning streak. Quintana allowed four hits and four walks while striking out five. His previous win came on Sept. 5, 2019 at Milwaukee while pitching for the Chicago Cubs. The veteran left-hander has been plagued by injuries and ineffectiveness in recent seasons, going 20 starts and 42 appearances between victories.