CINCINNATI (AP) — Jonathan India hit a go-ahead single, Brandon Drury added a two-run triple and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 to split a doubleheader. Pittsburgh won the opener 4-2 behind rookie starter Roansy Contreras, who allowed one run in six innings. In the nightcap, India snapped a 1-1 tie with his two-out single in the seventh inning off Bryse Wilson, which followed an error by second baseman Josh VanMeter that allowed Nick Senzel to reach. Drury followed against reliever Chris Stratton and hit a line drive that eluded right fielder Ben Gamel’s diving effort and rolled to the wall for a triple.