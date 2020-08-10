Pittsburgh Penguins team up with Pennsylvania Department of State and Allegheny County on voting initiatives

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar announced on Monday a championship collaboration among the Department of State, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Allegheny County, in a spirited initiative to boost voter participation and assist election administration for the November election.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are the first NHL team in the country to announce such a collaboration. Additional Pennsylvania professional teams and athletes are expected to join similar collaborations soon.

Pennsylvania is home to outstanding professional teams and athletes, and regardless of what team you root for, we can all agree that voting is a fundamental right of every fan. The Department of State is excited to work with the Penguins to get the puck to the net and strengthen secure and accessible voting options in November. Kathy Boockvar, Pennsylvania Secretary of State



The collaboration has been inspired by the national campaigns led by More Than a Vote, which aims to expand voting rights and is driven by inspirational professional athletes such as LeBron James.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are proud to join in supporting this initiative to help increase voter participation and expand opportunities for voting. We appreciate Governor Wolf, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Secretary Kathy Boockvar for bringing us all together to help secure our most cherished American freedom of the right to vote. Ron Burkle, Penguins Co-Owner



The Pittsburgh Penguins are working in conjunction with Allegheny County and the Department of State to explore initiatives such as volunteering as and helping to recruit poll workers, educating the public about voting, and sponsoring get-out-the-vote campaigns.

The Penguins also announced they will be providing a company-wide paid day off on election day to encourage all staff members to vote, volunteer as poll workers, and advocate for civic engagement.

To learn more about voting in Pennsylvania and to apply for a mail-in ballot for the November 3 election, visit votesPA.com.