Pittsburgh native Riske upsets No. 1 seed to reach Wimbledon quarters

United States’ Alison Riske celebrates defeating Australia’s Ashleigh Barty in a women’s singles match during day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

One of Pennsylvania’s own is making moves in the tennis world.

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) _ Unseeded American Alison Riske (RIHS’-kee) came from a set down to upset top-ranked Ash Barty 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 at Wimbledon and reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal. Riske broke for a 5-3 lead in the deciding set and clinched the win on her first match point when Barty sent a backhand wide. The loss ends a 15-match winning streak for Barty, who was coming off titles at the French Open and Birmingham and was playing her first tournament as No. 1.

Riske is 29 years old and attended Peters Township High School.