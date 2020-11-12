Pitt football game vs Georgia Tech postponed after COVID protocols

University of Pittsburgh football team runs onto Heinz Field wearing their revamped uniforms with the new colors for their 2019 opening NCAA college football game against Virginia , Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The University of Pittsburgh’s football game against Georgia Tech has been postponed until Dec. 12 due to COVID-19 related protocols.

All football team activities have been paused after a recommendation from a group of doctors and medical professionals.

“While I know our team was excited and prepared to play a game on Saturday, this is the right and responsible decision for our student-athletes and staff,” Coach Pat Narduzzi said. “We have great doctors at Pitt and they have given us the very best guidance throughout this entire pandemic. Our team knows we’ve had to be agile this year. We will continue to assemble virtually until we’re given the green light.”

Pittsburgh will play Virginia Tech at Heinz Field on Nov. 21.