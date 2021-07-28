Pirates trade pitcher Anderson to Mariners

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 10: Tyler Anderson #31 of the Pittsburgh Pirates during game one of a double header against the New York Mets at Citi Field on July 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pittsburgh Pirates traded left-handed starting pitcher Tyler Anderson to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

The Pirates thought they had a deal today for Anderson with Philadelphia, but it fell through on medical review. Seattle went and got him instead. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2021

Anderson appeared to be heading to the Philadelphia Phillies, but the deal reportedly fell through on a medical review.

In exchange for 31-year-old Anderson, the Pirates received right-handed pitcher Joaquin Tejada and minor league catcher Carter Bins.

Anderson has a 5-8 record so far this season, with an ERA of 4.35. He is set to become a free agent after this season.

Prior to his time in Pittsburgh, he played for the Colorado Rockies for four seasons, then the San Francisco Giants last season.

Anderson joins former Pittsburgh All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier as the second Pirate to be traded by Friday’s trade deadline.