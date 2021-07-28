Pirates trade pitcher Anderson to Mariners

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pittsburgh Pirates traded left-handed starting pitcher Tyler Anderson to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
Anderson appeared to be heading to the Philadelphia Phillies, but the deal reportedly fell through on a medical review.
In exchange for 31-year-old Anderson, the Pirates received right-handed pitcher Joaquin Tejada and minor league catcher Carter Bins.
Anderson has a 5-8 record so far this season, with an ERA of 4.35. He is set to become a free agent after this season.
Prior to his time in Pittsburgh, he played for the Colorado Rockies for four seasons, then the San Francisco Giants last season.
Anderson joins former Pittsburgh All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier as the second Pirate to be traded by Friday’s trade deadline.
