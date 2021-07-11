Pirates select Louisville catcher Henry Davis no. 1 in MLB Draft

Louisville’s Henry Davis stands with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred after being selected by Pittsburgh Pirates as the number one overall pick in the first round of the 2021 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER, Co. (WTAJ) – With the first overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Pittsburgh Pirates selected Henry Davis, a catcher from the University of Louisville.

The 21-year-old is considered to be the best college hitter in this year’s draft, with a .370 batting average. He had 15 homers, 48 RBIs, and more walks than strikeouts over a 50 game period. He was a first-team All-American, and finalist for the Buster Posey Award.

Davis joins Adley Rutschman in 2019 and Joe Mauer in 2001 as the third catcher since 2000 to be drafted first overall. He is the seventh catcher picked first.

This is also the first time since 2011 that the Pirates had the first overall pick, where Pittsburgh selected pitcher Gerrit Cole. The two other top picks were infielder Jeff King in 1986, pitcher Kris Benson in 1996, and pitcher Bryan Bullington in 2002.



The draft continues on Monday and Tuesday. The Pirates also have the 37th and 64th picks.