Pirates rookie 3B Hayes ready to carry on family legacy

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Ke’Bryan Hayes throws to second base during a spring training baseball workout Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Ke’Bryan Hayes is ready for his long-awaited major league debut.

The Pirates have called up the three-time Gold Glove-winning third baseman and expect to play him regularly down the stretch as the plan for the future.

Baseball runs in the Hayes family. Ke’Bryan’s father Charlie spent 14 seasons in the majors and won the World Series with the New York Yankees in 1996.

Ke’Bryan says his father stressed early on the importance of playing defense.



While defense has been Hayes’ calling card during his rise through the minors, he believes he can be competitive at the plate as well.