MILWUAKEE, WI (WTAJ) — “Jack-Jacks” are back at PNC Park after the Pirates recalled Jack Suwinski from Indianapolis ahead of their series opener with the Brewers. In a corresponding move, Pittsburgh sent Bligh Madris back down to AAA.

Suwinski started the season red hot in Altoona, hitting .353 before being called up to Pittsburgh. With the Pirates he found mix success, leaning on the long ball to make a name for himself. With the big league club he batted .198, hitting 14 home runs.

Following a 10-game hitless streak, Suwinski was sent down to AAA Indianapolis where Suwinski has been since mid July. There he batted .214, hitting 6 home runs in 31 games.

Hw was recalled Monday and back in the lineup in left field as the team opened up a series in Milwaukee.