PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — After bypassing Indy on his way to The Show, Jack Suwinski will suit up for the Indians after all. The Pirates optioned their struggling rookie to class AAA Friday.

Suwinski, who took MLB by storm, hit three home runs in one game including a walk-off on Father’s Day, but since the calendar switch the July the outfielder has been in a slump. He’s been hitless since July 5th, going 0-28 in that time.

On the season, he’s hitting .198 with 14 homeruns, and 25 RBI.

In a corresponding move Pittsburgh recalled Cal Mitchell.