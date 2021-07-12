Pirates draft Penn State football signee, No. 64 overall

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Recent high school grad and incoming recruit for Penn State University, Lonnie White Jr., was selected No. 64 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the MLB draft, Monday.

The Malvern, Pa. native signed with Penn State after receiving multiple football scholarships from Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. However, football was not always the path White intended. According to the Centre Daily Times, White committed to Clemson University to play baseball in his sophomore year.

White signed a letter of intent with Penn State in May 2020 and was planning on playing both football and baseball while a student at the university. Knowing of White’s MLB Draft eligibility and the tough choice he would have ahead of him, Penn State Football Head Coach, James Franklin voiced words of encouragement on his Twitter page.

White was drafted as a 6-foot-2, 210-pound outfielder by the Pirates and has a projected $1.05 million heading his way should he decide to sign with the team.

White will have until 11:59 p.m., Aug. 15 to sign with the Pirates. He will not be able to sign with the Pirates if he begins attending Penn State classes.