Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire waits on the throw as Pittsburgh Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds begins his slide during a spring training baseball game, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

PITTSBURGH, PA. (WTAJ) – The Pirates announced their roster that will have about two-thirds train in Pittsburgh, while the other third trains in Altoona at PNG Field.

Players training in Altoona will include recent Curve players such as O’Neil Cruz, Jared Oliva, Will Craig, James Marvel, and Jason Martin. All players will report Wednesday July 1st. At no point during the season can any team exceed 60 players between the big league club and taxi squad.