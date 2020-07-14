Philadelphia Eagles to play season with no fans

Shown is the Philadelphia Eagles logo during a NFL football game at Lincoln Financial Field Thursday, Aug. 25, 2011, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(WTAJ) –Philadelphia city officials announced Tuesday that large public gatherings will be banned until 2021. According to reports, The Philadelphia Eagles and the Philadelphia Phillies will play their seasons without any fans in the stands.

The Philadelphia Inquirer asked about fans attending games with city health commissioner Thomas Farley on Tuesday.

“I do think that games can be played with the kind of safety precautions that they’re proposing. I do not think that they can have spectators at those games. There’s no way for them to be safe having a crowd there,” Farley said. “I can’t say what the plans are for the league, but from a safety perspective, they can play games but not [have] crowds.”

The Eagles also announced the movement of the 3rd annual Eagles Autism Challenge due to the city’s announcement. It will be held virtually on Sept. 26.