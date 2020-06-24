Per report, Major League Baseball is back, camps open July 1

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, the sun sets behind Citi Field during a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs in New York. Major League Baseball players ignored claims by clubs that they need to take additional pay cuts, instead proposing they receive a far higher percentage of salaries and a commit to a longer schedule as part of a counteroffer to start the coronavirus-delayed season. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

(WTAJ) — According to a report by ESPN’s Karl Ravech, a deal is done between the MLBPA and MLB on health and safety protocols. Major League baseball will return.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan said camps will open July 1st.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss