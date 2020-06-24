Per report, Major League Baseball is back, camps open July 1

WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
by: Rosie Langello
FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, the sun sets behind Citi Field during a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs in New York. Major League Baseball players ignored claims by clubs that they need to take additional pay cuts, instead proposing they receive a far higher percentage of salaries and a commit to a longer schedule as part of a counteroffer to start the coronavirus-delayed season. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
(WTAJ) — According to a report by ESPN’s Karl Ravech, a deal is done between the MLBPA and MLB on health and safety protocols. Major League baseball will return.
The deal is done between MLbPa and Mlb on health and safety protocols. Game on— Karl Ravech (@karlravechespn) June 24, 2020
The deal is done between MLbPa and Mlb on health and safety protocols. Game on
ESPN’s Jeff Passan said camps will open July 1st.
Been waiting almost three months to type this. Baseball is back. A schedule is in place.Camps open July 1. https://t.co/h00xlOiz12— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 24, 2020
Been waiting almost three months to type this. Baseball is back. A schedule is in place.Camps open July 1. https://t.co/h00xlOiz12