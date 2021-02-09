Pens name Ron Hextall as new GM

Former Philadelphia Flyers general manager Ron Hextall speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Voorhees, N.J., Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. The Flyers fired Hextall on Monday, Nov. 26. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Penguins named Ron Hextall as their new general manager after the resignation of Jim Rutherford.

Brian Burke has been named President of Hockey Operations.

Hextall will report to Burke as his primary advisor while Burke will report to CEO David Morehouse. Hextall has been in management positions in the NHL for over 20 years. He was the GM of the Philadelphia Flyers from 2014-18 and GM of the Anaheim Ducks in 2006-07 when the team won the Stanley Cup.

The Penguins have named Ron Hextall as general manager and Brian Burke as president of hockey operations.



Full details: https://t.co/gBGqDIMMql pic.twitter.com/0pzDJvwynH — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 9, 2021

Patrik Allvin was serving as interim general manager for the Penguins when Rutherford stepped down. Now that Hextall is in the role, he will resume his role as assistant general manager.

“It’s an honor to be joining the Pittsburgh Penguins – an organization well-known for its excellence on and off the ice,” Hextall said. “I look forward to working with ownership, Brian and the entire organization toward the ultimate goal of bringing another Stanley Cup to Pittsburgh.”

He spent 13 seasons in the NHL as a goaltender for the Flyers, New York Islanders and Quebec Nordiques. He led the Flyers to the 1987 Stanley Cup finals against the Edmonton Oilers.