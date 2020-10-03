Sportsbeat Week 4: Penns Valley beats Bellefonte 28-14

(Extended highlights of the game, not seen on TV, are above)

BELLEFONTE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Penns Valley Rams headed to Bellefonte to face the Red Raiders. Rams quarterback Aidan Brinker looked sharp.

PV was up 14-0 at halftime. In the third quarter, Brinker found receiver Stephen Ripka wide open on a 32-yard score to give the rams a 21-0 lead.

In a later PV possession, Brinker again connected with Ripka–this time on a 20 yard touchdown. Ripka kept concentration on the ball and battled a cornerback, jumping to make a catch.

Referees ruled that Ripka was interfered with on the play. Since Ripka scored, the penalty was defined.

Penns Valley beat Bellefonte: 28-14