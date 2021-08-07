Penn State’s offense under a microscope as the new season begins

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — New is always the buzz word around a preseason media day, it’s a new year, there are new opportunities, new players, new schemes and new coaches. Penn State football checks off all those boxes and its new offensive coordinator, Mike Yurcich, is drawing plenty of buzz for his fast-paced, smart offense.

“You know your scheme, very well, inside and out,” Yurcich said describing a smart offense. “You know, not just what the defense going again, but what look and what defensive stunt, alignment, blitz or coverage could be a problem, and how to fix that problem.”

Yurcich has experience with NFL quarterbacks working with Sam Ehlinger (Texas) Justin Fields (Ohio State) and Mason Rudolph (OK State.) James Franklin likens the new offense to Joe Moorhead’s, still Yurcich is the fourth different OC for Sean Clifford. While some would call the revolving door troublesome, James Franklin sees four great minds making an impression.

“All of the coordinators that we have had here are fantastic people and fantastic coaches,” he said. “And I know myself and our team have learned from all of them. And the good Lord doesn’t give you everything, right? And all of them have tremendous strengths that Sean’s been able to learn from and grow.”

“He’s not going to make me a robot,” said Clifford. “At the same time, he’s got a very good system, that’s been proven to work with a guy like mason Rudolph. I actually go to talk to mason Rudolph about a week and a half ago and just picked his brain. He said the same type of thing, he’s going to push you really hard, but it’s for the better and he’s going to make you a better football player.”

Penn State’s offense had a disappointing 2020. Sean Clifford was asked to address his performance and while he said he wouldn’t deny his struggles, he wouldn’t harp on the past.