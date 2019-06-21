Penn State’s Josh Reaves signs with Dallas Mavericks

Former Penn State guard Josh Reaves will have his shot to make an NBA roster.

According to a Penn State media release, Reaves will join the Dallas Mavericks after going undrafted in Thursday’s NBA Draft. He will now play for the Mavericks in the NBA Summer League in hopes of landing a roster spot in the future.

Reaves took home Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior last season. According to the release, he scored 1,079 career points, pulled down 540 rebounds and had 310 assists to go along with his 250 total steals as a Nittany Lion.

Reaves is the only Big Ten player to lead the league in steals for three straight seasons.

Now he will work to make his NBA dreams come true.