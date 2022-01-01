Penn State’s Jesse Luketa declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STATE COLLEGE, PA – DECEMBER 12: Jesse Luketa #40 of the Penn State Nittany Lions in action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Beaver Stadium on December 12, 2020 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Outback Bowl Arkansas Razorbacks vs Penn State Nittany Lions
January 01 2022 12:00 pm

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Penn State linebacker Jesse Luketa has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft via Twitter.

Luketa is one of six Nittany Lions who have declared. Saturday on Twitter, he said it was an honor to wear the blue and white for Penn State.

“It has been an honor to represent the Blue & White and enter battle in the greatest stadium in the world,” Luketa tweeted.

In the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, Penn State lost to Arkansas by a score of 24-10.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


app apple google

Don't Miss