Penn State’s Jesse Luketa declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

STATE COLLEGE, PA – DECEMBER 12: Jesse Luketa #40 of the Penn State Nittany Lions in action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Beaver Stadium on December 12, 2020 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Penn State linebacker Jesse Luketa has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft via Twitter.

Luketa is one of six Nittany Lions who have declared. Saturday on Twitter, he said it was an honor to wear the blue and white for Penn State.

“It has been an honor to represent the Blue & White and enter battle in the greatest stadium in the world,” Luketa tweeted.

Humblest beginnings, to achieving what they told me was too far unattainable.. Be Uncommon!

In the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, Penn State lost to Arkansas by a score of 24-10.