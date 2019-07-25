Penn State’s James Franklin added to Dodd Trophy Watch List

The Penn State players are not the only ones getting some preseason recognition.
PSU head football coach James Franklin landed on the watch list for the Dodd Trophy. The award goes to college football’s coach of the year.
You can find a full list of coaches on the award’s watch list below:
The 2019 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List:
|Coach
|School
|Conference
|Dino Babers
|Syracuse
|ACC
|Matt Campbell
|Iowa State
|Big 12
|Paul Chryst
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|Kirk Ferentz
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|Jimbo Fisher
|Texas A&M
|SEC
|Pat Fitzgerald
|Northwestern
|Big Ten
|James Franklin
|Penn State
|Big Ten
|Scott Frost
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|Jim Harbaugh
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|Bryan Harsin
|Boise State
|Mountain West
|Tom Herman
|Texas
|Big 12
|Josh Heupel
|UCF
|AAC
|Brian Kelly
|Notre Dame
|Independent
|Gus Malzahn
|Auburn
|SEC
|Jeff Monken
|Army
|Independent
|Dan Mullen
|Florida
|SEC
|Chris Petersen
|Washington
|Pac-12
|Lincoln Riley
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|Nick Saban
|Alabama
|SEC
|David Shaw
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|Kirby Smart
|Georgia
|SEC
|Dabo Swinney
|Clemson
|ACC
|Kyle Whittingham
|Utah
|Pac-12