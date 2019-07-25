Penn State’s James Franklin added to Dodd Trophy Watch List

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Penn State players are not the only ones getting some preseason recognition.

PSU head football coach James Franklin landed on the watch list for the Dodd Trophy. The award goes to college football’s coach of the year.

You can find a full list of coaches on the award’s watch list below:

The 2019 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List:

CoachSchoolConference
Dino BabersSyracuseACC
Matt CampbellIowa StateBig 12
Paul ChrystWisconsinBig Ten
Kirk FerentzIowaBig Ten
Jimbo FisherTexas A&MSEC
Pat FitzgeraldNorthwesternBig Ten
James FranklinPenn StateBig Ten
Scott FrostNebraskaBig Ten
Jim HarbaughMichiganBig Ten
Bryan HarsinBoise StateMountain West
Tom HermanTexasBig 12
Josh HeupelUCFAAC
Brian KellyNotre DameIndependent
Gus MalzahnAuburnSEC
Jeff MonkenArmyIndependent
Dan MullenFloridaSEC
Chris PetersenWashingtonPac-12
Lincoln RileyOklahomaBig 12
Nick SabanAlabamaSEC
David Shaw StanfordPac-12
Kirby SmartGeorgiaSEC
Dabo SwinneyClemsonACC
Kyle WhittinghamUtahPac-12

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss