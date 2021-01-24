Penn State women’s volleyball postpones another match

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Maybe, one day, the Penn State women’s volleyball team will get its season underway.

The Nittany Lions match against Ohio State scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 results among Penn State’s Tier 1 personnel. The institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options.

This is the third match, and second opponent Penn State has had to postpone after its weekend series with Michigan was also postponed. The season opener is now scheduled for Sunday January 31st at 4 pm when Penn State travels to Columbus to take on the Buckeyes