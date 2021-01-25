Penn State women’s volleyball pauses team-related activities

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. (WTAJ) – Penn State women’s volleyball has paused all team-related activities due to positive COVID-19 results among Tier 1 personnel.

Due to the pause, the Nittany Lions’ match at Ohio State scheduled for Sunday, January 31 has been postponed. As previously announced, the match against the Buckeyes on Tuesday has also been postponed. The institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options. No determination has been made on how the pause may impact scheduled matches beyond January 31.

The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance. Therefore, as part of the protocols established by the Big Ten Conference and Penn State Athletics medical staff and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic.