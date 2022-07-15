The Nittany Lions celebrate one of Payton Linnehan’s three goal against LaSalle.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State women’s soccer has announced their 2022 regular season schedule.

The Nittany Lions will play 16 games, eight of which are home games.

The season opener on August 18 against Georgetown will be the first athletics home game of the 2022-2023 school year.

2022 Penn State Women’s Soccer Schedule

Date Opponent Aug. 14 Scrimmage at Pitt Aug. 18 at 7:00 vs. Georgetown Aug. 21 at 1:00 Blue & White Scrimmage Aug. 25 at 4:00 vs. West Virginia Aug. 28 at 1:00 at Monmouth Sep. 1 10:00 P.M. at Stanford Sep. 4 at 10:30 P.M. at Santa Clara Sep. 8 at 7:00 vs. Liberty Sep. 18 at TBD at Indiana Sep. 22 at 7:00 vs. Rutgers Sep. 25 at 1:00 vs. Illinois Sep. 29 at 7:00 vs. Michigan State Oct. 2 at TBD at Ohio State Oct. 9 at TBD at Maryland Oct. 13 at 7:00 vs. Wisconsin Oct. 16 at 1:00 vs. Michigan Oct. 20 at TBD at Nebraska Oct. 23 at TBD at Iowa

The Nittany Lions welcome two Gatorade State High School Players of the Year to the roster. Defender Molly Martin won the Massachusetts awards, while forward Amelia White won the Indiana award.

Penn State finished the 2021 season with a 12-8-1 record, culminating in a loss in the third round of the NCAA Tournament.