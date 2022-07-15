UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State women’s soccer has announced their 2022 regular season schedule.
The Nittany Lions will play 16 games, eight of which are home games.
The season opener on August 18 against Georgetown will be the first athletics home game of the 2022-2023 school year.
2022 Penn State Women’s Soccer Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Aug. 14 Scrimmage
|at Pitt
|Aug. 18 at 7:00
|vs. Georgetown
|Aug. 21 at 1:00
|Blue & White Scrimmage
|Aug. 25 at 4:00
|vs. West Virginia
|Aug. 28 at 1:00
|at Monmouth
|Sep. 1 10:00 P.M.
|at Stanford
|Sep. 4 at 10:30 P.M.
|at Santa Clara
|Sep. 8 at 7:00
|vs. Liberty
|Sep. 18 at TBD
|at Indiana
|Sep. 22 at 7:00
|vs. Rutgers
|Sep. 25 at 1:00
|vs. Illinois
|Sep. 29 at 7:00
|vs. Michigan State
|Oct. 2 at TBD
|at Ohio State
|Oct. 9 at TBD
|at Maryland
|Oct. 13 at 7:00
|vs. Wisconsin
|Oct. 16 at 1:00
|vs. Michigan
|Oct. 20 at TBD
|at Nebraska
|Oct. 23 at TBD
|at Iowa
The Nittany Lions welcome two Gatorade State High School Players of the Year to the roster. Defender Molly Martin won the Massachusetts awards, while forward Amelia White won the Indiana award.
Penn State finished the 2021 season with a 12-8-1 record, culminating in a loss in the third round of the NCAA Tournament.