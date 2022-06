UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State men’s and women’s hockey announced 2022-2023 schedules.

The women will play 34 regular-season games, 18 of which will be at Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State is coming off a program-record 18-win season. The Nittany Lions will open the regular-season on September 22, hosting Wisconsin.

They will play 16 conference games in College Hockey America.

Penn State 2022-2023 Season Schedule

Date Opponent Location Sept. 17 / 2:00 (Exhibition) @ RIT Rochester, NY Sept. 22 / 7:00 vs. Wisconsin University Park (Pegula Ice Arena) Sept. 23 / 7:00 vs. Wisconsin University Park (Pegula Ice Arena) Sept. 30 / 4:00 Minnesota Duluth Canton, NY Oct. 1 / 2:00 @ St. Lawrence Canton, NY Oct. 7 / TBD vs. Colgate University Park (Pegula Ice Arena) Oct. 8 / 6:00 vs. Colgate University Park (Pegula Ice Arena) Oct. 14 / 6:00 @ Boston College Chestnut Hill, MA Oct. 15 / 2:00 @ Boston College Chestnut Hill, MA Oct. 23 / TBD vs. Franklin Pierce University Park (Pegula Ice Arena) Oct. 24 / TBD vs. Franklin Piece University Park (Pegula Ice Arena) Oct. 28 / 2:00 @ Lindenwood St. Charles, MO Oct. 28 / 8:10 @ Lindenwood St. Charles, MO Nov. 4 / TBD vs. Mercyhurst University Park (Pegula Ice Arena) Nov. 5 / TBD vs. Mercyhurst University Park (Pegula Ice Arena) Nov. 13 / TBD vs. Brown University Park (Pegula Ice Arena) Nov. 14 / TBD vs. Brown University Park (Pegula Ice Arena) Nov. 18 / TBD @ Yale New Haven, CT Nov. 19 / TBD @ Yale New Haven, CT Nov. 25 / TBD Minnesota Las Vegas Nov. 26 / TBD Boston University / Yale Las Vegas Dec. 3 / TBD vs. Syracuse (CHA) University Park (Pegula Ice Arena) Dec. 4 / TBD vs. Syracuse (CHA) University Park (Pegula Ice Arena) Dec. 30 / TBD vs. LIU University Park (Pegula Ice Arena) Dec. 31 / TBD vs. LIU University Park (Pegula Ice Arena) Jan. 13 / TBD vs. RIT (CHA) University Park (Pegula Ice Arena) Jan. 14 / TBD vs. RIT (CHA) University Park (Pegula Ice Arena) Jan. 22 / 5:00 @ Mercyhurst (CHA) Erie, PA Jan. 23 / 2:00 @ Mercyhurst (CHA) Erie, PA Jan. 27 / TBD vs. Lindenwood (CHA) University Park (Pegula Ice Arena) Jan. 28 / TBD vs. Lindenwood (CHA) University Park (Pegula Ice Arena) Feb. 3 / TBD @ Syracuse (CHA) Syracuse, NY Feb. 4 / TBD @ Syracuse (CHA) Syracuse, NY Feb. 17 / TBD @ RIT (CHA) Rochester, NY Feb. 18 / TBD @ RIT (CHA) Rochester, NY Feb. 24 – Feb. 26 CHA Tournament Semifinals (Best of Three) Higher Seed Home Site March 3- March 4 CHA Championship Higher Seed Home Site March 10 – March 19 NCAA Tournament Frozen Four at Duluth, MN

Penn State men’s hockey announced their 2022-2023 non-conference schedule. The Nittany Lions lead the Big Ten with a .720 winning percentage in non-conference games.