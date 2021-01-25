Penn State women’s hockey makes it four straight with thumping of Mercyhurst

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Penn State women’s hockey team is buzzin’ right now.

The Nittany Lions picked up their fourth straight win Sunday as they dispatched Mercyhurst 4-1 at Pegula Ice Arena.

Penn State (8-1-1, 8-1-1 CHA) had four different goal scorers for the afternoon, with three coming in the first period by freshmen Kiara Zanon (Fairport, N.Y.) and Olivia Wallin (Oakville, Ontario) and junior Rene Gangarosa (Rochester, N.Y.). Freshman Jess Ciarrocchi (West Chester, Pa.) netted her first career goal late in the third period to seal the win.



Freshman goaltender Josie Bothun made 26 saves in the game to improve to 8-1-1, good enough for the nation’s third-best winning percentage among goaltenders at .875.



Mercyhurst (3-4-1, 3-4-1 CHA) scored its lone goal in the first period off the stick of Chantal Ste-Croix.