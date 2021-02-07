Penn State women’s hockey grabs firm hold of first place with sweep of Robert Morris

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State women’s hockey is for real.

Saturday’s 4-2 over Robert Morris helped separate Penn State (11-1-2, 11-1-2 CHA) from Robert Morris (9-5-1, 9-5-1 CHA) by two more points in the CHA standings and completes a season sweep in the matchup for the Nittany Lions.



Penn State also set a new program high with an eight-game unbeaten streak (7-0-1) dating back to their Jan. 8 win also against Robert Morris.



The Nittany Lions had offensive balance with nine different players recording a point, but perhaps the biggest moment of the game was Penn State stopping an extended RMU major power play that included a full two minutes of 5-on-3 in the third period.



“I don’t think I’ve ever gone through a game quite like that,” said head coach Jeff Kampersal. “I told our team at the end that they have a tremendous amount of heart. That’s one of the core values that we have on our wall. To kill off that five-minute penalty which included that 5-on-3 was a pretty heroic effort by all of them.”

Robert Morris took advantage in the game first on a goal from Ellie Marcovsky at the 14:36 mark in the first period. Lexi Templeman made a great pass from behind the Penn State cage to Marcovsky crashing the net for her fourth goal of the season for the Colonials.



Penn State responded at 3:27 in the second period on Gough’s fourth of the season after a solid offensive shift by Penn State. Izzy Heminger (Dublin, Ohio) ripped a shot from the point and Gough got her stick on the puck and redirected it past Kirk to knot the game 1-1.



The Nittany Lions weren’t done there as Dobson cleaned up a loose puck in the crease to give Penn State the lead. Jessica Adolfsson (Linkoping, Sweden) made a great individual play to keep the puck in the offensive zone and then drove the net and fired a shot on goal that was stopped, but Dobson tapped in the rebound for a 2-1 lead at 9:58.



Just seconds later, penalties were issued to both teams and Robert Morris scored 4-on-4 to tie the game. Anjelica Diffendal scored less than a minute after Dobson’s goal to make it 2-2.



With time winding down in the second period, Wallin banked the puck to herself in the neutral zone and spring free on a breakaway down the right wing. She lasered a shot bar down despite a rolling puck on her stick to regain the lead for Penn State 3-2 with 12 seconds left in the period.



Penn State’s one-goal lead became heavily jeopardized in the third period after a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct was issued to Rachel Weiss (Calgary, Alberta) 6:22 into the final stanza, giving Robert Morris’ potent power play an extended try.



To compound the disadvantage for Penn State, Adolfsson took a tripping minor less than a minute into the kill giving RMU a 5-on-3 opportunity for two minutes within their major power play.



Penn State’s penalty kill was spectacular and was able to thwart the golden chance for the Colonials, anchored by Bothun’s seven saves in the sequence.



That momentum allowed Penn State to keep RMU at bay for the rest of the period until the Colonials pulled Kirk with 1:33 to play.

After a face off in Penn State’s end, Heising scooped the puck and carried to center before sliding the puck from the center red line into the empty net to give Penn State the 4-2 win.