Penn State women’s hockey caps undefeated home schedule with rout of RIT

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The year no fans (or very few fans) were allowed into Pegula Ice Arena, Penn State women’s hockey had its best season ever in Happy Valley.

A 7-1 rout of RIT Wednesday concluded an undefeated home schedule. The Nittany Lions (13-1-2, 13-1-2 CHA) set a program record in a conference game with their seven scores. Freshman forward Kiara Zanon set a program high with six points in the game (1G, 5A) while senior forward Natalie Heising scored a career-best four points (2G, 2A).



Sophomore forward Julie Gough also pitched in a career night with two goals and three points. Additional Nittany Lion scores came from sophomore Rachel Weiss and junior Izzy Heminger, both in the second period.



“Overall, I’m really proud of the group,” said head coach Jeff Kampersal. “It’s been a great time at home here. We become road warriors in a week or so, and we’re looking forward to those opportunities as well.”