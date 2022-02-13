Penn State women fall on the road; Rutgers gets first conference win

Penn State’s Leilani Kapinus (5) goes up for a layup in Penn State’s game against Youngstown State Dec. 12, 2021 (Mark Selders, Penn State Athletics).

PISCATAWAY, Nj. (WTAJ) – The Penn State Lady Lions fell 71-67 on the road to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The win was the first in conference play this season for the Scarlet Knights. Penn State has now lost eight straight games.

Leilani Kapinus had a double-double, scoring 23 points, 12 rebounds, and five steals.

Penn State lead at the half and heading into the fourth quarter, but Rutgers stuck around and pulled ahead in the final two and a half minutes.



Up next, the Lady Lions welcome Nebraska to the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday at 7.

