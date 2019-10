UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Football student section has won the Live Mas student section contest for the second time this season.

The Penn State Football Twitter account made the announcement yesterday.

When your fans cause the opponent to take a timeout on the first play of the game… your student section wins the #LiveMasStudentSectionContest of the Week. Simple. 😏 @NittanyvillePSU #WeAre pic.twitter.com/izAMvEg2kI — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 22, 2019

The student section also won the award earlier in the year in the game against Maryland.