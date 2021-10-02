Penn State shuts out Indiana 24-0

Penn State improves to 5-0 on the season after shutting out Indiana 24-0. The Nittany Lions had a balanced attack gaining 408 yards of offense and finally unleashing the running game. Penn State had 209 yards on the ground and were led by Keyvone Lee who had 74.

The passing attack was efficient as well with Sean Clifford tossing three touchdown passes, including two to Jahan Dotson. Clifford and Dotson have connected for 18 career scores, the most of any quarterback and wide receiver duo in program history.

Up next for the Nittany Lions is number five ranked Iowa for a showdown in Iowa City next week.