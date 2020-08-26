Penn State releases new round of student-athlete COVID-19 tests

FILE – In this Friday, Nov. 11, 2011 file photo, a student walks in front of the Old Main building on the Penn State campus in State College, Pa. The university on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, canceled in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester, citing the coronavirus pandemic, as state officials announced a 40% jump in the number of confirmed cases. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State athletics have released their new round of COVID-19 testing, with one student testing positive and nine pending tests out of 261 conducted tests.



Penn State athletics released the following statement:

The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance. Therefore, as part of the protocols established in the return to campus plan by the Penn State Athletics medical staff and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation for 14 days and will be retested at that point. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic.

They say they expect student-athletes to follow University guidelines and requirements, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing.