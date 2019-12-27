Penn State Punters take aim at Jerry World Scoreboard

ARLINGTON, TX. (WTAJ) – When Penn State invades AT&T Stadium Saturday for the Cotton Bowl against Memphis, there will be one more feature capturing everyone’s attention in Jerry World.

The scoreboard high above the field, which stretches from 20 yard line to 20 yard line is one of the biggest scoreboards in all of sports. It was so big that after the first game ever played there, they had to push the scoreboards up in order to avoid punts being booted into it.

However, that isn’t stopping Penn State Specialists Jordan Stout or Blake Gilliken from taking aim. Our Jack Wascher caught up with the specialists Thursday to discuss the art of scoreboard punting.