Penn State Men’s Basketball slams past Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WTAJ) – Penn State won its fourth straight game Saturday, taking down Nebraska 76-64 in Lincoln.

The Nittany Lions were led by Lamar Stevens, who became just the third Nittany Lion to score 2,000 career points in program history.

Stevens and the Nittany Lions began the second half on a 15-4 run to take a 53-37 lead and didn’t look back en route to their fourth-straight victory and first vs. Nebraska in Lincoln since 1995. Sophomore guard Myles Dread and senior forward Mike Watkins combined for 25 of the Nittany Lions’ 33 points off the bench with 22 coming in the second half.