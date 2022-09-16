AUBURN, Ala. (WTAJ) — Everywhere you look, blue and white is in sight in Auburn for Saturday’s game between the Nittany Lions and the Tigers.

Thousands of Penn State alumni and fans made the nearly 900-mile trip to Alabama from Pennsylvania. WTAJ’s Jordan Tracy said he met fans from Happy Valley, Bedford County, New York, Philadelphia and New Jersey. You can watch his interactions with fans in the video below.

Many Nittany Lions faithful said it’s a long time coming.

“This has been on the calendar for years here since they scheduled it,” Liz and Shawn Pecora from Philadelphia said. “Just wanted to check out a new college environment as a country, and [it’s] a great excuse to come here.”

It’s Penn State’s first time playing an SEC team as the visitor since 2010 when they headed to Tuscaloosa and lost to Alabama. Nittany Lions fans said they’re excited to explore the traditions of a different southeastern university.

“I think this is also a school deep in history and tradition,” Penn State fan from New Jersey Chuck Toth said. “And you can see even the way that the town kind of encompasses around the stadium. So the fan bases seemed to be great, and that I think is always fun.”

Penn State fans have flocked to the Auburn landmark Toomer’s Corner, an area on the edge of campus filled with oak trees, statues and a brick opening to show where downtown and campus meet like the Allen Street Gates in State College.

And the area gets a special makeover after big Auburn victories — Tigers students and fans cover the corner in toilet paper.

“I’ve seen all of downtown in rolls of toilet paper before,” Downtown Coordinator for the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association Jessica Kohn said. “It’ll look like it snowed here.”

Penn State fans are of course hoping to avoid the snow this weekend.

“Not hoping to see it at all,” Nittany Lions fan Jim Castner from Limerick, PA, said. “I know it’s a cool tradition, and [there’s] toilet paper everywhere, but not if it means we have to lose the game. We’re here to win.”

Kohn reminds Auburn fans to not throw toilet paper on the oak trees in Toomer’s Corner even if the Tigers win. The trees were planted in 2017 after the previous ones were poisoned by an Alabama fan and caught on fire in 2016. Kohn said the trees aren’t strong enough yet to hold the toilet paper.

Penn State fans praised the Auburn locals and fans’ southern hospitality, which matches the fans that made the trip to Happy Valley for the Whiteout game last year against the Tigers.

“We were up [for the game] last year, and the Auburn fans were fantastic,” Rob Lowry said on Friday in Auburn. “We invited them to our tailgate.”

“I just hope they come to Auburn and say, ‘Wow, that was such a great experience,'” Kohn said. “Whether it was tailgating, whether it was downtown at the game. I just hope they have fun and that it won’t matter what the outcome of the game was.”

You can watch the Nittany Lions face the Tigers on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on WTAJ.