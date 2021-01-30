Penn State ends winless streak against Wisconsin with strong second half

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The last time Penn State beat Wisconsin, assistant coach Talor Battle was a key part in that game.

The game ended with Penn State winning 36-33 in the 2011 Big Ten Tournament, and ever since then, the Badgers have owned the Nittany Lions, until Saturday.

A second-half scoring outburst by the Penn State men’s basketball team powered the Nittany Lions to an 81-71 win over No. 14 Wisconsin (13-5, 7-4) on Saturday afternoon in the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions’ (6-7, 3-6) 81-point scoring effort was the highest in the series against Wisconsin and highest point total allowed by the Badgers this season.

Penn State shot 53.6 percent from the field and made 18 free throws in the second period for its first win over Wisconsin since 2011. The Nittany Lions forced Wisconsin into a season-high 12 turnovers in the game while scoring a season-best 50 points in the game’s final 20 minutes.