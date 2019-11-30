Penn State battles with Rutgers on senior day

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 10th ranked Penn State Nittany Lions battle with Rutgers Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium on senior day.

Penn State looking for its third double-digit win season in the last four years. One piece of injury news is quarterback Sean Clifford will not suit up after coming out of last week’s game against Ohio State.

Follow along for in-game updates.

1st Quarter:

Penn State moves the ball into Rutgers territory, but the Scarlet Knights get to Will Levis on third down, forcing a Penn State punt.

Rutgers proceeds to move the ball to near midfield, but Micah Parsons and Jayson Oweh team up on a sack, leading to a Scarlet Knight punt.

Penn State goes three-and-out, and then Rutgers quickly moves it into Nittany Lion territory on a flea flicker, leading to a 29 yard field goal by Justin Davidovich. Rutgers 3 Penn State 0 – 3:32 left in the 1st Quarter.

Penn State finally gets going on offense with chunk plays from Journey Brown and Will Levis. Brown caps off the drive with a one yard TD run at the end of the quarter. Penn State 7 Rutgers 3. Drive covered 9 plays, 76 yards spanning 3:20.

2nd Quarter:

Rutgers moves the ball into Penn State territory, but get no further than the Nittany Lion 39, and the Scarlet Knights are turned away.

KJ Hamler springs free for 48 yards on the punt return taking the ball into Rutgers territory. After review, Hamler ruled out at his own 30, and then Penn State proceeds to go three-and-out. Blake Gilliken uncorks a 72 yard punt, downed at the Rutgers three.

After a Rutgers punt, Penn State moves the ball with ease into Rutgers territory. However, Will Levis gets picked by Tre Avery at the Scarlet Knight two. Penn State 7 Rutgers 3 – 3:56 left in the 1st half.

Rutgers ends the first half by driving it 80 yards down to the Penn State 22, but has to settle for a 35 yard field goal by Davidovicz, which he pushes to the right. Penn State leads Rutgers 7-3 at the end of the first half.