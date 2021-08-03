Penn State basketball channeling its inner Al Davis, “Just win, Baby.”

STATE COLLEGE (WTAJ) — Nobody said the words “Just win, baby” but Al Davis’s famous quote would have fit right in Monday as Penn State basketball addressed the media. New head coach Micah Shrewsberry made it clear he’s here to win, a message the players also echoed.

“He’s, he’s won everywhere he’s been,” said senior guard Myles Dread. “I want to win, like I’ve seen what it takes to win. I’ve seen you know how hard and how much you know blood sweat and tears go into it, and I want to get back to that point/”

Shrewsberry, a former Purdue assistant, was hired in the spring and spent the first months rebuilding the Nittany Lions’ roster. Penn State added four transfers. Asked about adding players who had a differing level investment into the program, Shrewsberry said he focused on guys who prioritized winning.

“What we weren’t going to bring in were one year renegades, right? Guys that were just coming in, just to get their stats and build their status,” he said. “Winning was a big part of it if winning wasn’t important to you, and you probably weren’t gonna fit with me.”

Penn State lost seven transfers after the season, a number that could have been worse. Shrewsberry held onto 6-9 forward John Harrar. The fifth-year senior said he’s committed to leaving a legacy behind.

“I want to come back with my kids with my wife in the future, and show them where I played all my years of college basketball, how much this community has helped me,” he said. “And then when I come, I can show them an example of when you give it your all to community what they can do for you.”

“When I got here, they told me how special this place was,” said Shrewsberry. “Until you get here and are ingrained in it, you don’t realize it. John realized it. He knows how special this place is and he’s invested a lot in this place, and Penn State is going to invest right back into him in the same exact way.”

Penn State opens the season November 18, at home against St. Francis (NY)