FILE – Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby skates during the third period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. Crosby underwent arthroscopic wrist surgery on Monday but should be ready to go well before the start of training camp. The team announced the procedure on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby is recovering from arthroscopic wrist surgery but should be ready to go well before the start of training camp.

The Penguins did not specify which wrist Crosby injured. General manager Jim Rutherford says the expected recovery time is about a month.

The 33-year-old Crosby had two goals and one assist during Pittsburgh’s brief postseason appearance as the Penguins fell to Montreal in four games in the qualifying round.