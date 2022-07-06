PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have released their 2022-2023 schedule. The season opener is scheduled for October 13 at home vs. the Arizona Coyotes.
Broadcast times will be announced later. Dates, opponents, and times may change
|Date
|Opponent
|Oct. 13 at 7:00
|vs. Arizona Coyotes
|Oct. 15 at 7:00
|vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
|Oct. 17 at 7:00
|at Montreal Canadiens
|Oct. 20 at 7:00
|vs. Los Angeles Kings
|Oct. 22 at 7:00
|at Columbus Blue Jackets
|Oct. 24 at 8:00
|at Edmonton Oilers
|Oct. 25 at 9:00
|at Calgary Flames
|Oct. 28 at 10:00
|at Vancouver Canucks
|Oct. 29 at 10:00
|at Seattle Kraken
|Nov. 1 at 7:00
|vs. Boston Bruins
|Nov 2. at 7:30
|at Buffalo Sabres
|Nov. 5 at 7:00
|vs. Seattle Kraken
|Nov. 9 at 7;30
|at Washington Capitals
|Nov. 11 at 7:00
|at Toronto Maple Leafs
|Nov. 12 at 7:00
|at Montreal Candiens
|Nov. 15 at 7:00
|vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
|Nov. 17 at 8:00
|at Minnesota Wild
|Nov. 19 at 7:00
|at Winnipeg Jets
|Nov. 20 at 7:00
|at Chicago Blackhawks
|Nov. 23 at 7:00
|vs. Calgary Flames
|Nov. 25 at 5:00
|at Philadelphia Flyers
|Nov. 26 at 7:00
|vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
|Nov. 27 at 7:00
|vs. Carolina Hurricanes
|Dec. 1 at 7:00
|vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights
|Dec. 3 at 7:00
|vs. St. Louis Blues
|Dec. 6 at 7:00
|vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
|Dec. 9 at 7:00
|at Buffalo Sabres
|Dec. 10 at 7:00
|vs. Buffalo Sabres
|Dec. 12 at 7:00
|vs. Dallas Stars
|Dec. 15 at 7:00
|at Florida Panthers
|Dec. 18 at 5:00
|at Carolina Hurricanes
|Dec. 20 at 7:00
|vs. New York Rangers
|Dec. 22 at 7:00
|vs. Carolina Hurricanes
|Dec. 27 at 7:30
|at New York Islanders
|Dec. 28 at 7:30
|vs. Detroit Red Wings
|Dec. 30 at 7:00
|vs. New Jersey Devils
|Jan. 2 at 2:00
|at Boston Bruins
|Jan. 5 at 10:00
|at Las Vegas Golden Knights
|Jan. 8 at 7:00
|at Arizona Coyotes
|Jan. 10 at 7:00
|vs. Vancouver Canucks
|Jan. 13 at 7:00
|vs. Winnipeg Jets
|Jan. 14 at 7:00
|at Carolina Hurricanes
|Jan. 16 at 7:00
|vs. Anaheim Ducks
|Jan. 18 at 7:00
|at Ottawa Senators
|Jan. 20 at 7:00
|vs. Ottawa Sentators
|Jan. 22 at 2:00
|at New Jersey Devils
|Jan. 24 at 7:00
|vs. Florida Panthers
|Jan. 26 at 7:00
|at Washington Capitals
|Jan. 28 at 7:00
|vs. San Jose Sharks
|Feb. 7 at 7:00
|vs. Colorado Avalanche
|Feb. 10 at 10:00
|at Anaheim Ducks
|Feb. 11 at 10:30
|at Los Angeles Kings
|Feb. 14 at 10:30
|at San Jose Sharks
|Feb. 17 at 7:00
|at New York Islanders
|Feb. 18 at 5:30
|vs. New Jersey Devils
|Feb. 20 at 7:00
|vs. New York Islanders
|Feb. 23 at 7:00
|vs. Edmonton Oilers
|Feb. 25 at 8:00
|at St. Louis Blues
|Feb. 26 at 6:00
|vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
|Feb. 28 at 8:00
|at Nashville Predators
|March 2 at 7:00
|at Tampa Bay Lightning
|March 4 at 6:00
|at Florida Panthers
|March 7 at 7:00
|vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
|March 9 at 7:00
|vs. New York Islanders
|March 11 at 3:30
|vs. Philadelphia Flyer
|March 12 at 4:00
|vs. New York Rangers
|March 14 at 7:00
|vs. Montreal Candiens
|March 16 at 7:00
|at New York Rangers
|March 18 at 8:00
|at New York Rangers
|March 20 at 7:00
|vs. Ottawa Senators
|March 22 at 8:00
|vs. Colorado Avalanche
|March 23 at 8:30
|at Dallas Stars
|March 25 at 8:00
|vs. Washington Capitals
|March 28 at 7:30
|at Detroit Red Wings
|March 30 at 7:00
|vs. Nashville Predators
|April 1 at 3:00
|vs. Boston Bruins
|April 2 at 6:00
|vs. Philadelphia Flyers
|April 4 at 7:00
|at New Jersey Devils
|April 6 at 7:00
|vs. Minnesota Wild
|April 8 at 7:00
|at Detroit Red Wings
|April 11 at 7:00
|vs. Chicago Blackhawks
|April 13 at 7:00
|at Columbus Blue Jackets