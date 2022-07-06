PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have released their 2022-2023 schedule. The season opener is scheduled for October 13 at home vs. the Arizona Coyotes.

Broadcast times will be announced later. Dates, opponents, and times may change

DateOpponent
Oct. 13 at 7:00vs. Arizona Coyotes
Oct. 15 at 7:00vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Oct. 17 at 7:00at Montreal Canadiens
Oct. 20 at 7:00vs. Los Angeles Kings
Oct. 22 at 7:00 at Columbus Blue Jackets
Oct. 24 at 8:00at Edmonton Oilers
Oct. 25 at 9:00at Calgary Flames
Oct. 28 at 10:00at Vancouver Canucks
Oct. 29 at 10:00at Seattle Kraken
Nov. 1 at 7:00vs. Boston Bruins
Nov 2. at 7:30at Buffalo Sabres
Nov. 5 at 7:00vs. Seattle Kraken
Nov. 9 at 7;30at Washington Capitals
Nov. 11 at 7:00at Toronto Maple Leafs
Nov. 12 at 7:00 at Montreal Candiens
Nov. 15 at 7:00vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Nov. 17 at 8:00at Minnesota Wild
Nov. 19 at 7:00at Winnipeg Jets
Nov. 20 at 7:00at Chicago Blackhawks
Nov. 23 at 7:00vs. Calgary Flames
Nov. 25 at 5:00at Philadelphia Flyers
Nov. 26 at 7:00vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Nov. 27 at 7:00vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Dec. 1 at 7:00vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights
Dec. 3 at 7:00vs. St. Louis Blues
Dec. 6 at 7:00vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Dec. 9 at 7:00at Buffalo Sabres
Dec. 10 at 7:00vs. Buffalo Sabres
Dec. 12 at 7:00vs. Dallas Stars
Dec. 15 at 7:00 at Florida Panthers
Dec. 18 at 5:00at Carolina Hurricanes
Dec. 20 at 7:00vs. New York Rangers
Dec. 22 at 7:00 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Dec. 27 at 7:30at New York Islanders
Dec. 28 at 7:30vs. Detroit Red Wings
Dec. 30 at 7:00vs. New Jersey Devils
Jan. 2 at 2:00 at Boston Bruins
Jan. 5 at 10:00at Las Vegas Golden Knights
Jan. 8 at 7:00at Arizona Coyotes
Jan. 10 at 7:00vs. Vancouver Canucks
Jan. 13 at 7:00 vs. Winnipeg Jets
Jan. 14 at 7:00at Carolina Hurricanes
Jan. 16 at 7:00vs. Anaheim Ducks
Jan. 18 at 7:00at Ottawa Senators
Jan. 20 at 7:00vs. Ottawa Sentators
Jan. 22 at 2:00at New Jersey Devils
Jan. 24 at 7:00vs. Florida Panthers
Jan. 26 at 7:00at Washington Capitals
Jan. 28 at 7:00vs. San Jose Sharks
Feb. 7 at 7:00vs. Colorado Avalanche
Feb. 10 at 10:00at Anaheim Ducks
Feb. 11 at 10:30at Los Angeles Kings
Feb. 14 at 10:30at San Jose Sharks
Feb. 17 at 7:00at New York Islanders
Feb. 18 at 5:30vs. New Jersey Devils
Feb. 20 at 7:00vs. New York Islanders
Feb. 23 at 7:00vs. Edmonton Oilers
Feb. 25 at 8:00at St. Louis Blues
Feb. 26 at 6:00vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Feb. 28 at 8:00at Nashville Predators
March 2 at 7:00at Tampa Bay Lightning
March 4 at 6:00at Florida Panthers
March 7 at 7:00vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
March 9 at 7:00vs. New York Islanders
March 11 at 3:30vs. Philadelphia Flyer
March 12 at 4:00vs. New York Rangers
March 14 at 7:00vs. Montreal Candiens
March 16 at 7:00at New York Rangers
March 18 at 8:00at New York Rangers
March 20 at 7:00vs. Ottawa Senators
March 22 at 8:00vs. Colorado Avalanche
March 23 at 8:30at Dallas Stars
March 25 at 8:00vs. Washington Capitals
March 28 at 7:30 at Detroit Red Wings
March 30 at 7:00vs. Nashville Predators
April 1 at 3:00vs. Boston Bruins
April 2 at 6:00vs. Philadelphia Flyers
April 4 at 7:00 at New Jersey Devils
April 6 at 7:00vs. Minnesota Wild
April 8 at 7:00at Detroit Red Wings
April 11 at 7:00 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
April 13 at 7:00at Columbus Blue Jackets