Penguins reacquire Kapanen from Maple Leafs

FILE – In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs’ Kasperi Kapanen skates during the first period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. The retooling of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ roster has begun. The team acquired forward Kasperi Kapanen from Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, reuniting the 24-year-old with the team that originally drafted him with the 22nd overall pick in 2014. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The retooling of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ roster is underway.

The Penguins acquired forward Kasperi Kapanen from the Toronto Maple Leafs as the centerpiece of a trade between the two clubs that reunites the 24-year-old Kapanen with the team that originally drafted him with the 22nd overall pick in 2014.

The Maple Leafs sent Kapanen, well-traveled forward Pontus Aberg and defensive prospect Jesper Lindgren to the Penguins for Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in this year’s draft as well as forward Evan Rodrigues, defenseman David Warsofsky and Swedish forward Filip Hallander.