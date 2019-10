PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-assigned Sam Lafferty, who is a native from Hollidaysburg.

Lafferty, 24, made his NHL debut on October 8 against Winnipeg after being called up the day prior. He began his professional hockey career with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins after being drafted in the 2014 NHL Draft.

While in Pittsburgh, he played in 10 games, tallying six points (3G-3A) and was plus-4. Lafferty’s six points are tied for fifth in the NHL among rookies.