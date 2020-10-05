PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Jack Johnson experiment is over in Pittsburgh.
The Penguins have placed the 33-year-old defenseman on waivers so it can buy out the remaining three years of the deal he signed with the club in 2018.
Johnson has struggled to keep pace with faster forwards during his tenure in Pittsburgh and the contract became an albatross of sorts for a team that pledged to get faster and younger following a qualifying-round playoff exit to Montreal.
The Penguins did extend a qualifying offer to goalie Matt Murray, though he figures to be traded in the near future after the team signed Tristan Jarry to a three-year deal over the weekend.
Penguins place veteran D Jack Johnson on waivers
