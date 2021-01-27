Penguins GM Rutherford resigns, new search begins

FILE – In this April 28, 2015, file photo, Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford speaks during an NHL hockey press conference at Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh. The team announced Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, that it has extended Rutherford’s contract through the 2021-22 season. His old deal was set to expire at the end of this season. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jim Rutherford has resigned from his position as general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, the team announced on Wednesday.

Rutherford cited “personal reasons” for his resignation. Assistant general manager Patrik Allvin has been promoted to interim general manager. According to the Penguins, a search for a new GM will begin immediately.

“It has been a great honor to serve as general manager of the Penguins, and to hang two more Stanley Cup banners at PPG Paints Arena,” Rutherford said. “I have so many people to thank, beginning with the owners, Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux, and team president David Morehouse. There always has been so much support from everyone involved with the Penguins, both on the hockey and business staffs, and, of course, from a special group of players led by Sidney Crosby.“

Rutherford said he knows it’s a little unusual to have this happen during the season, but he felt this was “the right time to step away.”

He started as general manager for the Penguins in the 2014-15 season, where he eventually led the team to back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships in 2016 and 2017. In 2019, he was named to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

President and CEO David Morehouse said Rutherford will always be a part of a Penguins.

“Jim has been an amazing representative of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and he’ll always have a special place in our team’s history, his own legacy,” he said. “On behalf of our ownership, management, staff, coaches and players, we want to thank him for his many contributions, which go far beyond those two Stanley Cups. Jim is a great friend and teammate. We wish him and his family the best.”