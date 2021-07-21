Penguins F Brandon Tanev picked in Kraken Expansion Draft

SEATTLE, Wa. (WTAJ) – Pittsburgh Penguins forward Brandon Tanev was picked by the Seattle in the Kraken 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.
The 29-year-old Canadian spent the past two season in Pittsburgh. Prior to his time with the Pens, he played for the Winnipeg Jets.
During the 2020-2021 season, Tanev played in 32 games and had seven goals and nine assist, totaling 16 points.
The Kraken 2021 NHL Expansion Draft had the same rules as the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017. Seattle is the 32nd team to enter the NHL.
2021 NHL Expansion Draft Rules Explained by NHL.com
- Kraken will pick one player from each team, excluding Las Vegas Golden Knights for a total of 30 players.
- Seattle must select a minimum of 20 players under contract for the 2021-2022 regular season and, according to NHL.com, “those with an aggregate Expansion Draft value that is between 60-100 percent of the prior season’s upper limit for the salary cap. The Kraken cannot buy out players chosen in the Expansion Draft earlier than the summer following its first season.”
- NHL teams can protect seven forwards, three defensemen, and one goalie OR eight skaters and one goalie, under the following conditions:
- Seattle had an exclusive window from July 18-21 to interview and have the opportunity to sign pending free agents who were left unprotected. If the Kraken did sign a player during that time, it counted as a pick against that player’s former team.
- Players with no movement clauses at the time of the draft and decline to waive those clauses are protected and are counted toward their team’s applicable protection limits.
- All first and second-year players and all unsigned draft picks are exempt from selection and do not count towards the protection limits.
- The Penguins elected to protect the following players:
- Forwards: Teddy Blueger, Jeff Carter, Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, Kaperi Kapanen, Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust
- Defensemen: Brian Dumoulin, Kris Letang, Mike Matheson
- Goaltenders: Tristan Jarry
- All teams must also meet the following minimum requirements for exposed players:
- Provide one defenseman and two forwards who are under contract in 2021-2022 and played at least 40 NHL games last season OR played in at lead 70 NHL games in the prior two seasons.
- Provide one goalie who is under contract in 2021-2022 or will be a restricted free agent at the end of their current contract immediately prior to 2021-2022. If a team choses to make a restricted free agent goalie available to meet this requirement, then that goalie must have received his qualifying offer prior to the submission of the team’s protected list.
- Players with potential career-ending injuries who have missed more than the previous 60 consecutive games, or otherwise have been confirmed to have a career-threatening injury, may not be considered an exposed player, unless approved by the NHL. These players also could be exempt from selection.