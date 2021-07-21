Penguins F Brandon Tanev picked in Kraken Expansion Draft

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK – MAY 20: Brandon Tanev #13 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the New York Islanders in Game Three of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Nassau Coliseum on May 20, 2021 in Uniondale, New York. The Penguins defeated the Islanders 5-4. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, Wa. (WTAJ) – Pittsburgh Penguins forward Brandon Tanev was picked by the Seattle in the Kraken 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.

Brandon is in the house!!



Welcome to Seattle! pic.twitter.com/PyQ7lfgirX — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 22, 2021

The 29-year-old Canadian spent the past two season in Pittsburgh. Prior to his time with the Pens, he played for the Winnipeg Jets.

During the 2020-2021 season, Tanev played in 32 games and had seven goals and nine assist, totaling 16 points.

The Kraken 2021 NHL Expansion Draft had the same rules as the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017. Seattle is the 32nd team to enter the NHL.

