Penguins’ Crosby out at least 6 weeks after wrist surgery

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby will miss the start of the regular season after undergoing wrist surgery.

The team made the announcement Wednesday. General manager Ron Hextall said the surgery was necessary to address a lingering issue and that Crosby would be out a minimum of six weeks.

“After exhausting all minimally invasive options and much discussion, it was decided that surgery was in his best interest,” Hextall said in a statement.

The Penguins begin training camp later this month and open the 2021-22 season on the road against two-time defending Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay on Oct. 12. The door for Crosby’s possible routine would likely open around Oct. 20 at the earliest.

The 34-year-old Crosby missed just one game during the COVID-19 shortened 2020-21 season, finishing with 24 goals and 38 assists to help lead the Penguins to the East Division title. He had a goal and an assist in six games during Pittsburgh’s opening-round playoff loss to the New York Islanders.