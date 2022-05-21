PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have agreed to a six-year, $30.7 million extension with forward Bryan Rust.

In the 2021-2022 season, Rust finished fourth on the team with a career-high 58 points in 60 games, and was third in goals with 24. In the post-season, the 30-year-old was tied for first with 10 points, off two goals and eight assists.

“Bryan exemplifies what it means to be a Pittsburgh Penguin,” said Ron Hextall, the Penguins’ General Manager in a press release. “Since being drafted by Pittsburgh, he has developed into a versatile player and leader on our team, capable of contributing in any situation. His leadership qualities and experience as a two-time Stanley Cup champion is an important piece of our team.”

The winger has spent his entire eight-year career in Pittsburgh, where he has tallied 124 goals, 146 assists, totaling 270 points. He has won two Stanley Cups with the organization.