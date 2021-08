PCCA routs Cumming Motors, move to 2-0 at AAABA Tournament

JOHNSTOWN (WTAJ) — Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors moved to 2-0 at the AAABA Tournament with an 11-1 win over the Altoona’s Cumming Motors.

Starting pitcher Justin Wright carried a no-hitter in the fifth. He allowed just one run in 7.2 innings, striking out 7. Joe Olsavsky led Carpenter with three runs driven in. Carpenter wraps up pool play Wednesday against Buffalo.

Other scores Tuesday:

Johnstown-2 14, Brooklyn-2 2

New Orleans 16, Columbus 6

Altoona-2 18, Zanesville 1

Philadelphia 10, Clevelan 0

Maryland State 13, Brooklyn 2

North Carolina 4, Youngstown 3

Johnstown 11, Altoona 1